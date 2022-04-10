Proclamation highlights Fire Prevention Week

The Fire Prevention Week proclamation is on display inside the 81st TRW headquarters building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 4, 2022. The week-long event, Oct. 9-15, includes fire drills, literature hand-outs and visits from Sparky around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

