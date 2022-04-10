U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, signs the Fire Prevention Week proclamation inside the 81st TRW headquarters building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 4, 2022. The week-long event, Oct. 9-15, includes fire drills, literature hand-outs and visits from Sparky around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7451490
|VIRIN:
|221004-F-BD983-1218
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Proclamation highlights Fire Prevention Week [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
