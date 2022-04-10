U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Esparza, 81st TRW command chief, pose for a photo with members of the Keesler Fire Department after signing the Fire Prevention Week proclamation inside the 81st TRW headquarters building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 4, 2022. The week-long event, Oct. 9-15, includes fire drills, literature hand-outs and visits from Sparky around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 16:59 Photo ID: 7451488 VIRIN: 221004-F-BD983-1209 Resolution: 5082x3412 Size: 1.45 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Proclamation highlights Fire Prevention Week [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.