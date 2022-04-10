Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proclamation highlights Fire Prevention Week

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. William Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Esparza, 81st TRW command chief, pose for a photo with members of the Keesler Fire Department after signing the Fire Prevention Week proclamation inside the 81st TRW headquarters building at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 4, 2022. The week-long event, Oct. 9-15, includes fire drills, literature hand-outs and visits from Sparky around the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

