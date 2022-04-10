Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightweight machine gun training [Image 27 of 29]

    Lightweight machine gun training

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Reinaldo Pimentel, student, takes aim during the truck mounted M240 B medium weight machine gun live firing exercise as part of the Lightweight Machine Gun Course while U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Martin Barbosa, NCOIC LMGC instructor give guidance and aiming corrections at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022. The course is two-weeks long culminating in three days where students familiarize themselves with weapons by live firing in multiple conditions and is designed to ready students for mission demands on day-one of assignment at their new base where this training is not available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:15
    Photo ID: 7451057
    VIRIN: 221004-F-FV908-0105
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 13.55 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightweight machine gun training [Image 29 of 29], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    JBSA

