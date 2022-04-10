U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Reinaldo Pimentel, student, takes aim during the truck mounted M240 B medium weight machine gun live firing exercise as part of the Lightweight Machine Gun Course while U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Martin Barbosa, NCOIC LMGC instructor give guidance and aiming corrections at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022. The course is two-weeks long culminating in three days where students familiarize themselves with weapons by live firing in multiple conditions and is designed to ready students for mission demands on day-one of assignment at their new base where this training is not available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 14:15 Photo ID: 7451057 VIRIN: 221004-F-FV908-0105 Resolution: 8256x4640 Size: 13.55 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lightweight machine gun training [Image 29 of 29], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.