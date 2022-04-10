Lightweight machine gun training

U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Ethan Harris, student, preps ammunition for a truck mounted M240 B medium weight machine gun live firing exercise as part of the Lightweight Machine Gun Course while Robert Powers, LMGC instructor prepares the weapon at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022. The course is two-weeks long culminating in three days where students familiarize themselves with weapons by live firing in multiple conditions and is designed to ready students for mission demands on day-one of assignment at their new base where this training is not available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 14:15
|Photo ID:
|7451046
|VIRIN:
|221004-F-FV908-0027
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.36 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
