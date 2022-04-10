Lightweight machine gun training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Martin Barbosa, NCOIC Lightweight Machine Gun Course instructor give guidance and aiming corrections to a U.S. Air Force student during the truck mounted M240 B medium weight machine gun live firing exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022. The course is two-weeks long culminating in three days where students familiarize themselves with weapons by live firing in multiple conditions and is designed to ready students for mission demands on day-one of assignment at their new base where this training is not available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 14:16
|Photo ID:
|7451066
|VIRIN:
|221004-F-FV908-0113
|Resolution:
|6565x3690
|Size:
|8.15 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
