Lightweight machine gun training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Martin Barbosa, NCOIC Lightweight Machine Gun Course instructor give guidance and aiming corrections to a U.S. Air Force student during the truck mounted M240 B medium weight machine gun live firing exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022. The course is two-weeks long culminating in three days where students familiarize themselves with weapons by live firing in multiple conditions and is designed to ready students for mission demands on day-one of assignment at their new base where this training is not available. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

