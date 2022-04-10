Military and civilian personnel attend the 41st Annual Salute to the Military inside the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, Oct. 4, 2022. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosted event recognized the men and women who serve in the military along the Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 12:52 Photo ID: 7450920 VIRIN: 221004-F-BD983-1077 Resolution: 5426x3618 Size: 2.42 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosts 41st Annual Salute to the Military [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.