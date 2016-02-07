U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Hayhurst, 81st Training Wing deputy wing chaplain, delivers the invocation during the 41st Annual Salute to the Military inside the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, Oct. 4, 2022. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosted event recognized the men and women who serve in the military along the Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2016 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 12:52 Photo ID: 7450918 VIRIN: 221004-F-BD983-1103 Resolution: 4197x2871 Size: 1.04 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosts 41st Annual Salute to the Military [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.