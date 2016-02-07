Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosts 41st Annual Salute to the Military [Image 2 of 8]

    Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosts 41st Annual Salute to the Military

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2016

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Hayhurst, 81st Training Wing deputy wing chaplain, delivers the invocation during the 41st Annual Salute to the Military inside the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, Oct. 4, 2022. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosted event recognized the men and women who serve in the military along the Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosts 41st Annual Salute to the Military [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Salute to the Military
    Honoring Military"

