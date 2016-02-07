U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, U.S. Senate, delivers remarks during the 41st Annual Salute to the Military inside the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi, Oct. 4, 2022. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosted event recognized the men and women who serve in the military along the Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2016 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 12:52 Photo ID: 7450919 VIRIN: 221004-F-BD983-1144 Resolution: 4603x3025 Size: 970.45 KB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce hosts 41st Annual Salute to the Military [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.