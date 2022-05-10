CNO attends the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium

221005-N-DK722-2008 VENICE (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, left, speaks with Finnish navy Rear Adm. Jori Harju, Commander of the Finnish Navy during the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium (TRSS), hosted by the Italian Navy. Held every two years, TRSS provides a forum for international Naval leaders, organizations and agencies from more than 50 nations to discuss the latest developments in confronting maritime challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Cameron C. Edy)

