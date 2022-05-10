Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO attends the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium [Image 6 of 6]

    CNO attends the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium

    ITALY

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    221005-N-DK722-2008 VENICE (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, left, speaks with Finnish navy Rear Adm. Jori Harju, Commander of the Finnish Navy during the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium (TRSS), hosted by the Italian Navy. Held every two years, TRSS provides a forum for international Naval leaders, organizations and agencies from more than 50 nations to discuss the latest developments in confronting maritime challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Cameron C. Edy)

    This work, CNO attends the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNO
    Venice
    NAVEUR-NAVAF
    Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium

