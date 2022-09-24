Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild's 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball

    Fairchild’s 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Items representing Team Fairchild waits to be placed in Fairchild’s “Time Capsule” during Fairchild’s 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball at the Spokane Convention Center in Spokane, Washington, September 24, 2022. The “Time Capsule” is scheduled to be opened for the Air Force’s 100th Anniversary on September 18, 2047. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild’s 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    anniversary
    celebration
    Time Capsule
    Air Force Ball

