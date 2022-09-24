Items representing Team Fairchild waits to be placed in Fairchild’s “Time Capsule” during Fairchild’s 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball at the Spokane Convention Center in Spokane, Washington, September 24, 2022. The “Time Capsule” is scheduled to be opened for the Air Force’s 100th Anniversary on September 18, 2047. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

