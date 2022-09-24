Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, speaks in front of attendees at Fairchild’s 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball at the Spokane Convention Center in Spokane, Washington, September 24, 2022. Jacobson has recorded more than 4,100 total flying hours and flown combat missions for operations Desert Shield, Allied Forces and Enduring Freedom.
