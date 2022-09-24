Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild’s 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball [Image 4 of 6]

    Fairchild’s 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander, speaks in front of attendees at Fairchild’s 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball at the Spokane Convention Center in Spokane, Washington, September 24, 2022. Jacobson has recorded more than 4,100 total flying hours and flown combat missions for operations Desert Shield, Allied Forces and Enduring Freedom.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild’s 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    anniversary
    commander
    celebration
    Air Force Ball

