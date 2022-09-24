Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild’s 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball [Image 3 of 6]

    Fairchild’s 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Fairchild Base Honor Guard presents the colors at Fairchild’s 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball at the Spokane Convention Center in Spokane, Washington, September 24, 2022. The Air Force Ball is an annual event held throughout the entire Air Force to honor the day the Air Force became a separate branch of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 11:15
    Photo ID: 7450715
    VIRIN: 220924-F-XR671-1062
    Resolution: 4941x3287
    Size: 469.14 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild's 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    birthday
    honor guard
    anniversary
    celebration
    Fairchild
    Air Force Ball

