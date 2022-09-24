The Fairchild Base Honor Guard presents the colors at Fairchild’s 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball at the Spokane Convention Center in Spokane, Washington, September 24, 2022. The Air Force Ball is an annual event held throughout the entire Air Force to honor the day the Air Force became a separate branch of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 11:15 Photo ID: 7450715 VIRIN: 220924-F-XR671-1062 Resolution: 4941x3287 Size: 469.14 KB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild’s 75th Anniversary Air Force Ball [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.