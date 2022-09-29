U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Simon Doran, director of Strategy and Plans Division, Headquarters Marine Corps, signs the Joint Task Force-Space Defense heritage board during his visit to the organization at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 29, 2022. Doran received a mission brief from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Tom James, commander of the JTF-SD. The JTF-SD, in unified action with mission partners, deters aggression, defends capabilities, and defeats adversaries throughout the continuum of conflict. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 11:01 Photo ID: 7450701 VIRIN: 220929-F-IF173-1007 Resolution: 4920x3280 Size: 2.27 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HQMC director of strategy and plans division visits JTF-SD [Image 4 of 4], by Bridget Bonnette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.