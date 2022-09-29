Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HQMC director of strategy and plans division visits JTF-SD [Image 4 of 4]

    HQMC director of strategy and plans division visits JTF-SD

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Bridget Bonnette 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Simon Doran, director of Strategy and Plans Division, Headquarters Marine Corps, signs the Joint Task Force-Space Defense heritage board during his visit to the organization at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 29, 2022. Doran received a mission brief from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Tom James, commander of the JTF-SD. The JTF-SD, in unified action with mission partners, deters aggression, defends capabilities, and defeats adversaries throughout the continuum of conflict. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HQMC director of strategy and plans division visits JTF-SD [Image 4 of 4], by Bridget Bonnette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

