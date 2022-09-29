HQMC director of strategy and plans division visits JTF-SD

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Simon Doran, director of Strategy and Plans Division, Headquarters Marine Corps, listens to a briefing by U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Maurice Erickson, right, first sergeant for the Joint Task Force-Space Defense during his visit to the organization at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 29, 2022. Doran received a mission brief from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Tom James, commander of the JTF-SD. The JTF-SD, in unified action with mission partners, deters aggression, defends capabilities, and defeats adversaries throughout the continuum of conflict. (U.S. Space Force photo illustration by Tiana Williams) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

Date Taken: 09.29.2022
Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US