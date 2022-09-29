U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Maurice Erickson, left, first sergeant for the Joint Task Force-Space Defense, briefs U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Simon Doran, director of Strategy and Plans Division, Headquarters Marine Corps, during his visit to the organization at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 29, 2022. Doran received a mission brief from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Tom James, commander of the JTF-SD. The JTF-SD, in unified action with mission partners, deters aggression, defends capabilities, and defeats adversaries throughout the continuum of conflict. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 11:01
|Photo ID:
|7450696
|VIRIN:
|220929-F-IF173-1001
|Resolution:
|4164x2776
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HQMC director of strategy and plans division visits JTF-SD [Image 4 of 4], by Bridget Bonnette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
