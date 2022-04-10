USS Tripoli Galley, HT shop

221005-N-IL330-1023 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 5, 2022) – Culinary Specialist Seaman Emerson Richardson, from Leon, Iowa, prepares food in the galley aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 5, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

