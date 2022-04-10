221005-N-IL330-1382 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 5, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Clayton Lynn, from Sweetwater, Tennessee, conducts maintenance on an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) in the hanger bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 5, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 10:56 Photo ID: 7450698 VIRIN: 221005-N-IL330-1382 Resolution: 3189x2126 Size: 1.04 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Galley, HT shop [Image 3 of 3], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.