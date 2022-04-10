Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Galley, HT shop

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Seaman Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    221005-N-IL330-2002 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 5, 2022) – Seaman Jio Selga, from Murrieta, California, stands helm watch on the bridge aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Oct. 5, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
