221005-N-UL352-1170 HAMAD PORT, Qatar (Oct. 5, 2022) Cmdr. Mark Gallagher salutes the sideboys during a change of command ceremony aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Oct. 5. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Adam Stein relieved Cmdr. Mark Gallagher as commanding officer of Delbert D. Black. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 07:48 Photo ID: 7450454 VIRIN: 221005-N-UL352-1170 Resolution: 2988x2240 Size: 560.46 KB Location: HAMAD PORT, QA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.