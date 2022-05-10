Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar [Image 1 of 9]

    Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar

    HAMAD PORT, QATAR

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet         

    221005-N-UL352-1026 HAMAD PORT, Qatar (Oct. 5, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. Fifth Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, arrives at a change of command ceremony aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Oct. 5. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Adam Stein relieved Cmdr. Mark Gallagher as commanding officer of Delbert D. Black. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 07:48
    Photo ID: 7450448
    VIRIN: 221005-N-UL352-1026
    Resolution: 2933x2199
    Size: 468.2 KB
    Location: HAMAD PORT, QA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar
    Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar
    Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar
    Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar
    Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar
    Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar
    Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar
    Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar
    Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT