Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar

221005-N-UL352-1233 HAMAD PORT, Qatar (Oct. 5, 2022) Cmdr. Mark Gallagher salutes as he departs the ship during a change of command ceremony aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Oct. 5. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Adam Stein relieved Cmdr. Mark Gallagher as commanding officer of Delbert D. Black. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

