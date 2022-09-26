U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and Japan maritime self-defense force personnel from the deployment air force for counter-piracy enforcement unit, pose for a photo at Djibouti, Djibouti, Sept. 26, 2022. This event has built a stronger partnership between the U.S. and Japan. The Japanese have asked for continued support until the planes leave Djibouti in February and will be retired when they return to Japan. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7450347
|VIRIN:
|220926-F-F3250-0006
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|419.74 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS Airmen helping Japanese partners [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
