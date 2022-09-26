75th EAS Airmen helping Japanese partners

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Peter Knockenhauer, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron maintainer, fills a Japanese P-3 aircraft with oxygen at Djibouti, Djibouti, Sept. 26, 2022. The Japan maritime self-defense force reached out to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa to ask for help fixing the emergency oxygen face mask in their P-3 aircraft. The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron was the first to respond to the request. Knockenhauer was able to help reconfigure and fix the system within 72 hours. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
