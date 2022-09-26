Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS Airmen helping Japanese partners [Image 3 of 6]

    75th EAS Airmen helping Japanese partners

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and Japan maritime self-defense force personnel from the deployment air force for counter-piracy enforcement unit, fill a Japanese P-3 aircraft with oxygen at Djibouti, Djibouti, Sept. 26, 2022. The Japan maritime self-defense force didn’t bring a gaseous oxygen servicing cart to Djibouti, not expecting to have an oxygen leak. The Japan maritime self-defense force reached out to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa to ask for help fixing the emergency oxygen face mask in their P-3 aircraft. The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron was the first to respond to the request. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 06:11
    Photo ID: 7450344
    VIRIN: 220926-F-F3250-0003
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 349.05 KB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Djibouti
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

