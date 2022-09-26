75th EAS Airmen helping Japanese partners

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and Japan maritime self-defense force personnel from the deployment air force for counter-piracy enforcement unit, fill a Japanese P-3 aircraft with oxygen at Djibouti, Djibouti, Sept. 26, 2022. The Japan maritime self-defense force didn’t bring a gaseous oxygen servicing cart to Djibouti, not expecting to have an oxygen leak. The Japan maritime self-defense force reached out to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa to ask for help fixing the emergency oxygen face mask in their P-3 aircraft. The 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron was the first to respond to the request. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

