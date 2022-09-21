Faces of Air Base 201 - SSgt Finch

AIR BASE 201, Niger - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rexford Finch is in charge of material control for the Vehicle Management Section of the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Logistics Readiness Flight at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger. At a base that can take upwards of two months to receive parts, Finch has been working to predict future issues to keep Air Base 201 moving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

