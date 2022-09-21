Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Air Base 201 - SSgt Finch [Image 1 of 3]

    Faces of Air Base 201 - SSgt Finch

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    AIR BASE 201, Niger - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rexford Finch is in charge of material control for the Vehicle Management Section of the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Logistics Readiness Flight at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger. He orders vehicle parts and mechanical tools required. Within his first two months on station, he ordered over 6,000 parts that cost approximately $379K. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

