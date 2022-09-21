Faces of Air Base 201 - SSgt Finch

AIR BASE 201, Niger - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rexford Finch is in charge of material control for the Vehicle Management Section of the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Logistics Readiness Flight at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger. He orders vehicle parts and mechanical tools required. Within his first two months on station, he ordered over 6,000 parts that cost approximately $379K. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

