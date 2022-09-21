Faces of Air Base 201 - SSgt Finch

AIR BASE 201, Niger - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rexford Finch is in charge of material control for the Vehicle Management Section of the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Logistics Readiness Flight at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger. Finch is the silent backbone of vehicle management. He works to keep the critical section working properly so the mechanics can continue to work without interruption. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

