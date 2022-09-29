APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sep. 29, 2022) – Capt. Andrew Ring, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), left, describes the ship’s capabilities to Rear Adm. Suyoul Lee, Commander, Republic of Korea Navy Submarine Force, middle, aboard Land, Sept. 29. The Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting is intended to bring together leaders of both the U.S. and the Republic of Korea submarine forces to discuss combined submarine training and force integration. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 01:27 Photo ID: 7450113 VIRIN: 220929-N-VO134-1055 Resolution: 6210x4126 Size: 1.17 MB Location: GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROKN Visits ESL [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.