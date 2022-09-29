Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROKN Visits ESL [Image 2 of 4]

    ROKN Visits ESL

    GUAM

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Naomi Johnson 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sep. 29, 2022) – Capt. Andrew Ring, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), left, describes the ship’s capabilities to Rear Adm. Suyoul Lee, Commander, Republic of Korea Navy Submarine Force, middle, aboard Land, Sept. 29. The Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting is intended to bring together leaders of both the U.S. and the Republic of Korea submarine forces to discuss combined submarine training and force integration. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 01:27
    Photo ID: 7450113
    VIRIN: 220929-N-VO134-1055
    Resolution: 6210x4126
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROKN Visits ESL [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROKN Visits ESL
    ROKN Visits ESL
    ROKN Visits ESL
    ROKN Visits ESL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESL
    ROKN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT