ROKN Visits ESL

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sep. 29, 2022) – Capt. Andrew Ring, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), gives a tour to the Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM), Sept. 29. SWCM is intended to bring together leaders of both the U.S. and the Republic of Korea submarine forces to discuss combined submarine training and force integration. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

