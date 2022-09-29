ROKN Visits ESL

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sep. 29, 2022) – Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7, left, speaks to Rear Adm. Su Youl Lee, commander, Republic of Korea Navy Submarine Force, right, about the capabilities of the dive shop during a tour aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) as part of the 55th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM), Sept. 29. Over the past 28 years, SWCM has brought together leaders of both the U.S. and ROK submarine forces to discuss combined submarine training and force integration. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

