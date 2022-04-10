Olympic Club hosts Basketball Tournament for San Francisco Fleet Week

221004-N-OC394-1110 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 4, 2022) Players from the U.S Coast Guard and Olympic Club basketball teams compete in a basketball tournament at the Olympic Club in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Aranza Valdez)

