Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Olympic Club hosts Basketball Tournament for San Francisco Fleet Week [Image 5 of 5]

    Olympic Club hosts Basketball Tournament for San Francisco Fleet Week

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aranza Valdez 

    Navy Region Southwest

    221004-N-OC394-1111 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 4, 2022) Players from the U.S Coast Guard and Olympic Club basketball teams compete in a basketball tournament at the Olympic Club in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2022, October 4, 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Aranza Valdez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 20:10
    Photo ID: 7449893
    VIRIN: 221004-N-OC394-1111
    Resolution: 5010x3340
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Olympic Club hosts Basketball Tournament for San Francisco Fleet Week [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Aranza Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Olympic Club hosts Basketball Tournament for San Francisco Fleet Week
    Olympic Club hosts Basketball Tournament for San Francisco Fleet Week
    Olympic Club hosts Basketball Tournament for San Francisco Fleet Week
    Olympic Club hosts Basketball Tournament for San Francisco Fleet Week
    Olympic Club hosts Basketball Tournament for San Francisco Fleet Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ESG3
    #C3F
    #SFFW2022
    #CRNSW
    #SFFleetWeek2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT