Olympic Club hosts Basketball Tournament for San Francisco Fleet Week

221004-N-OC394-1108 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 4, 2022) A referee watches as Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and the amphibious landing dock ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), compete in a basketball tournament at the Olympic Club October 4, 2022 in support of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2022. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Aranza Valdez)

