Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum

Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks at a dedication ceremony for C-119C 352 at the Air Mobility Command Museum Dover, Delaware, Oct. 1, 2022. During the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir this specific aircraft delivered M2 Treadway bridge sections which U.S. troops used to evade enemy forces.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

