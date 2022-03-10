Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum

A C-119 #352 aircraft of the 314th Troop Carrier Group during a supply mission in Korea, 1950. During the Battle of Chosin Reservoir this specific aircraft delivered M2 Treadway bridge sections which U.S. troops used to evade enemy forces. The aircraft was dedicated during a ceremony Oct. 1, 2022, at the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, Delaware. (Archival Photo)

