Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum [Image 1 of 3]

    Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-119 #352 aircraft of the 314th Troop Carrier Group during a supply mission in Korea, 1950. During the Battle of Chosin Reservoir this specific aircraft delivered M2 Treadway bridge sections which U.S. troops used to evade enemy forces. The aircraft was dedicated during a ceremony Oct. 1, 2022, at the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, Delaware. (Archival Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 13:52
    Photo ID: 7449245
    VIRIN: 221003-F-UO935-9001
    Resolution: 1893x982
    Size: 496.88 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum
    Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum
    Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    AMC Museum
    C-119c

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT