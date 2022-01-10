Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum [Image 2 of 3]

    Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-119C #352 sits at the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, Delaware, Oct. 1, 2022. During the Battle of Chosin Reservoir this specific aircraft delivered M2 Treadway bridge sections which U.S. troops used to evade enemy forces. The aircraft was dedicated during a ceremony on Oct. 1, 2022, at the AMC Museum in Dover , Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 13:52
    Photo ID: 7449247
    VIRIN: 221001-F-IF976-1059
    Resolution: 2400x1597
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum
    Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum
    Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    AMC Museum
    C-119c

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT