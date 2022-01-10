Historic aircraft from Korean War battle dedicated at AMC Museum

A C-119C #352 sits at the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, Delaware, Oct. 1, 2022. During the Battle of Chosin Reservoir this specific aircraft delivered M2 Treadway bridge sections which U.S. troops used to evade enemy forces. The aircraft was dedicated during a ceremony on Oct. 1, 2022, at the AMC Museum in Dover , Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

