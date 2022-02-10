Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Beach

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, has deployed two survey vessels to survey the waterways in support of Hurricane Ian and USACE's Jacksonville District. Pictured here is the Blackwater en route towards Estero Bay.

USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ian. More than 800 USACE personnel and contractors are deployed and engaged, coordinating with local, state, and federal partners in the affected areas. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

