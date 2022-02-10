Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Beach [Image 3 of 4]

    Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Beach

    FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, has deployed two survey vessels to survey the waterways in support of Hurricane Ian and USACE's Jacksonville District. Pictured here is the Blackwater en route towards Estero Bay.
    USACE is working in partnership with the local, state, and federal response to Hurricane Ian. More than 800 USACE personnel and contractors are deployed and engaged, coordinating with local, state, and federal partners in the affected areas. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 09:20
    Photo ID: 7448525
    VIRIN: 221002-A-AZ289-5334
    Resolution: 4500x3076
    Size: 13.04 MB
    Location: FORT MYERS, FL, US 
    Hometown: FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Beach [Image 4 of 4], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Ian's Environmental Toll
    Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Beach
    Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Beach
    Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Blackwater
    Ian
    HurricaneIan
    HurricaneIan22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT