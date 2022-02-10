Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ian's Environmental Toll [Image 1 of 4]

    Hurricane Ian's Environmental Toll

    FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Fort Myers Beach's mangrove islands are battered and filled with debris from the category four storm, Hurricane Ian. Red, black and white mangroves are vital to Florida's coast as the first stand of defense against storm surges, erosion and pollution. In addition, the mangrove forest provides nesting and nursery areas for hundreds of animals. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 09:20
    Photo ID: 7448523
    VIRIN: 221002-A-AZ289-5443
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 15.88 MB
    Location: FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ian's Environmental Toll [Image 4 of 4], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Ian's Environmental Toll
    Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Beach
    Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Beach
    Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Emergency response

    TAGS

    USACE
    Ian
    HurricaneIan
    HurricaneIan22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT