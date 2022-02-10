Hurricane Ian's Environmental Toll

Fort Myers Beach's mangrove islands are battered and filled with debris from the category four storm, Hurricane Ian. Red, black and white mangroves are vital to Florida's coast as the first stand of defense against storm surges, erosion and pollution. In addition, the mangrove forest provides nesting and nursery areas for hundreds of animals. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

