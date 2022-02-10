Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Beach

    Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Beach

    FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The Lee County Sheriff's Department aircrew conducts overflights over Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian Oct. 2, 2022. Providing air support to leadership gathering visual information to help support the needs of Lee County Residents. (U.S. Army photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 09:20
    Photo ID: 7448524
    VIRIN: 221002-A-AZ289-5374
    Location: FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Beach [Image 4 of 4], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emergency response

    USACE
    Ian
    HurricaneIan
    HurricaneIan22

