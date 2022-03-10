Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCIPAC recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Proclamation signing [Image 4 of 4]

    MCIPAC recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Proclamation signing

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, left center, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, and Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Easton, right center, sergeant major of MCIPAC, MCB Camp Butler, and personnel with Marine Corps Community Services Family Advocacy Program, pose for a group photo at the MCIPAC headquarters building, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2022. The proclamation is signed annually to recognize the importance of preventing domestic violence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 05:34
    Photo ID: 7448318
    VIRIN: 221003-M-DJ385-1039
    Resolution: 6036x4024
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIPAC recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Proclamation signing [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCIPAC recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Proclamation signing
    MCIPAC recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Proclamation signing
    MCIPAC recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Proclamation signing
    MCIPAC recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Proclamation signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    MCIPAC
    Proclamation Signing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT