MCIPAC recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Proclamation signing

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, left center, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, and Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Easton, right center, sergeant major of MCIPAC, MCB Camp Butler, and personnel with Marine Corps Community Services Family Advocacy Program, pose for a group photo at the MCIPAC headquarters building, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2022. The proclamation is signed annually to recognize the importance of preventing domestic violence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

