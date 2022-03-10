MCIPAC recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Proclamation signing

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, signs the Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation at the MCIPAC headquarters building, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2022. The proclamation is signed annually to recognize the importance of preventing domestic violence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng)
