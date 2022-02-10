Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Defense Education Activity, and US Marine Corps representatives promote a Youth Exchange Program

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, observes students' mascots during the 2022 Youth Exchange Program at Camp Lester Middle School on Camp Lester, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2, 2022. The program was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Department of Defense Education which allowed participants from both Japan and the U.S. to practice healthy communication skills and participate in activities to learn more about each other’s cultures. Liszewski reviewed student projects, presented student awards, and provided remarks at the closing ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    Okinawa
    USMC
    Department of Defense Education Activity
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Youth Exchange Program

