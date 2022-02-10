U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, speaks with students during the 2022 Youth Exchange Program at Camp Lester Middle School on Camp Lester, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2, 2022. The program was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Department of Defense Education which allowed participants from both Japan and the U.S. to practice healthy communication skills and participate in activities to learn more about each other’s cultures. Liszewski reviewed student projects, presented student awards, and provided remarks at the closing ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 04:55 Photo ID: 7448219 VIRIN: 221002-M-OY081-1275 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 874.12 KB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Defense Education Activity, and US Marine Corps representatives promote a Youth Exchange Program [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.