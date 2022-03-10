USS Farragut (DDG 99) Daily Operations

221003-N-FD648-1053 ADRIATIC SEA (Oct. 3, 2022) Lt. j.g Noah Torres, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99), talks to the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, Sept. 19, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM-46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Childress)

