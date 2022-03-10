Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Farragut (DDG 99) Daily Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Farragut (DDG 99) Daily Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Childress 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    221003-N-FD648-1053 ADRIATIC SEA (Oct. 3, 2022) Lt. j.g Noah Torres, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99), talks to the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, Sept. 19, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG). The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and HSM-46. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Childress)

    US Navy
    Deployment
    CSG-10
    Farragut
    DDG99
    GHWBCSG

