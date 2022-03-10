USS Farragut (DDG 99) Daily Operations

221003-N-FD648-1023 ADRIATIC SEA (Oct. 3, 2022) Seaman Akwasi Boakye, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99), uses a needle gun during deck maintenance, Oct. 3, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Childress)

