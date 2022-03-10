Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Farragut (DDG 99) Daily Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Farragut (DDG 99) Daily Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Childress 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    221003-N-FD648-1023 ADRIATIC SEA (Oct. 3, 2022) Seaman Akwasi Boakye, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99), uses a needle gun during deck maintenance, Oct. 3, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Childress)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 03:08
    Photo ID: 7448112
    VIRIN: 221003-N-FD648-1023
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    USS Farragut (DDG 99) Daily Operations
    US Navy
    Deployment
    CSG-10
    Farragut
    DDG99
    GHWBCSG

