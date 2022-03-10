KAMANDAG 6 Opening Ceremony

Philippine Navy Rear Adm. Caesar Valencia, acting Flag Officer-in-Command of the Philippine Navy, speaks with local media during a press conference following the opening ceremony for KAMANDAG 6, Luzon, Philippines, Oct. 3, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. JVonnta Taylor)

