Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Raul Caldez, exercise director, speaks at the opening ceremony for KAMANDAG 6, Fort Bonifacio, Philippines, Oct. 3, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. JVonnta Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 23:47
|Photo ID:
|7448003
|VIRIN:
|221003-M-TH358-1002
|Resolution:
|4258x6478
|Size:
|22.34 MB
|Location:
|FORT BONIFACIO, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KAMANDAG 6 Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt JVonnta Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
