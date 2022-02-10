Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 6 Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    KAMANDAG 6 Opening Ceremony

    FORT BONIFACIO, PHILIPPINES

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. JVonnta Taylor 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Derek Trinque, commander, Task Force 76/3, speaks with local media during a press conference following the opening ceremony for KAMANDAG 6, Fort Bonifacio, Philippines, Oct. 3, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt.JVonnta Taylor)

