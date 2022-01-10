Keesler personnel make a trip to the grog bowl during the 81st Training Group Airman's Ball inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 30, 2022. The event was geared toward Airmen in training on how to participate and act during a formal military ball so they can feel confident in their abilities when arriving at their follow-on locations. The Airmen served in key positions throughout the ball such as emcees, color guard, POW/MIA table ceremony, national anthem singer and the invocation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 17:18 Photo ID: 7447600 VIRIN: 220930-F-BD983-1188 Resolution: 4878x3280 Size: 1.71 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRG hosts Airman's Ball [Image 9 of 9], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.